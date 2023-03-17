Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 16, 2023

Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on March 16

▪️Ukrainian formations have once again launched missile strike against Belgorod. Several missiles were intercepted by air defence means.

In recent days, about 60 houses and more than 30 cars have been damaged in the city as a result of falling shrapnel.

▪️In Svatove sector, the situation remains relatively calm. AFU takes advantage of the operational pause and strengthen its forward positions.





At the same time, the defence line along Oskil River is being strengthened. Reserves arrive in Sen'kove, including mercenaries from the International Legion

▪️In Bakhmut sector, Wagner PMC fighters continue to expand their zone of control in the area of the liberated Zaliznyans'ke.

Retreating Ukrainian forces regroup in Min'kivka and engage in disturbing artillery fire.

▪️To the south, Russian forces continue their offensive to encircle Bakhmut grouping of AFU.

The most intense fighting is taking place in Orikhovo-Vasylivka and on the approaches to Bohdanivka.

▪️In Bakhmut itself, Wagner PMC fighters are pushing the enemy simultaneously in the northern and southern parts of the city.

Street battles are taking place in the industrial zone and near the industrial college.

▪️In Zaporizhia direction there is an increase in the intensity of combat operations along the entire front line.

Despite the failures of the first day, the Ukrainian command continues to conduct sorties in various areas.

▪️Another unsuccessful attack on Russian positions was launched by the AFU near Vasylivka.

As a result of a brief battle, the enemy was repelled, losing more than ten men killed and wounded