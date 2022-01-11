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BATTLEGROUND AUSTRALIA. CRIMINAL CORPORATE GOVERNMENTS TARGET CHILDREN FOR PFIZER
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10 views • January 11, 2022
BATTLEGROUND AUSTRALIA. CRIMINAL CORPORATE GOVERNMENTS TARGET CHILDREN FOR PFIZER
Also at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
The Death Shot nut jobs in fake "State Governments" are killing the kids,
also from TopherField YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkZ1K4oDMjYJVl5jlL-pZ2A
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of the fall of the World's Most Liveable City through the eyes of those who risked everything to save it.
Melbourne was voted the World's Most Liveable City 7 times... now Melbourne is the most locked down city, and has spent the last 2 years being rocked by anti-government protests and unprecedented levels of police violence in return.
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of these protests, the people, the events, the courage, the violence, the hope... through the eyes of the people who were there.
Who are they really? Are they really as bad and evil as the media and politicians claim? Why did they keep going even as police were arresting, assaulting, and shooting them?
You've heard the politician's side of the story, you've heard the media's version of events... now see it through our eyes.
www.battlegroundmelbourne.com
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
Also at Odysee: https://odysee.com/@liabilitymate:5
The Death Shot nut jobs in fake "State Governments" are killing the kids,
also from TopherField YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCkZ1K4oDMjYJVl5jlL-pZ2A
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of the fall of the World's Most Liveable City through the eyes of those who risked everything to save it.
Melbourne was voted the World's Most Liveable City 7 times... now Melbourne is the most locked down city, and has spent the last 2 years being rocked by anti-government protests and unprecedented levels of police violence in return.
Battleground Melbourne tells the story of these protests, the people, the events, the courage, the violence, the hope... through the eyes of the people who were there.
Who are they really? Are they really as bad and evil as the media and politicians claim? Why did they keep going even as police were arresting, assaulting, and shooting them?
You've heard the politician's side of the story, you've heard the media's version of events... now see it through our eyes.
www.battlegroundmelbourne.com
IF YOU LIKE MY WORK,CHANNEL.PLEASE SUBSCRIBE
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