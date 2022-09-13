Medications that Deplete Essential Nutrients

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0:00 Introduction
0:56 Acid Reducing Medication
3:15 Diabetes Medication
4:54 Cholesterol Medication
6:09 Diuretic Blood Pressure Medication
7:47 Birth Control Pills
8:51 Consultation & More Info