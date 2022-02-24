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Legal impact of mRNA vaccines? Chile enacts Law for Mutants
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184 views • February 24, 2022
"Chile now has a law for mutants and genetically altered individuals. It's a rather peculiar law, in addition to the neuro-rights law, which also exists in that country.
What could be the reason for the enactment of this new law?
Obviously, the reason for the origin of this law —which will probably soon be replicated in other countries— is because there's already a considerable number of people who are no longer human, but transgenic beings.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/mutants.html"
What could be the reason for the enactment of this new law?
Obviously, the reason for the origin of this law —which will probably soon be replicated in other countries— is because there's already a considerable number of people who are no longer human, but transgenic beings.
Read the article for more information:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2022/02/mutants.html"
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