Ellen White Prophecy Fulfills. Catholic Bishop Advises Trump On Public Policy. A Sunday Law Is Soon

Seventh Day Adventist Ellen White Prophesied over 100 years ago something that is happening right now within the Trump Administration. Catholic Bishops are advising President Trump On Public Policy. A Sunday Law will be passed in America. This is the Mark of The Beast. Catholic Bishop Says His Role for the Trump Administration is to Formulate Public Policies. On May 21, 2026, Catholic Bishop Robert Barron was interviewed by Colm Flynn of EWTN, the Catholic broadcasting network, where he discussed his involvement in the White House Religious Liberty Commission. Barron stated that his role as a member on the commission is to help formulate policy recommendations for Donald Trump. He also claimed that he encourages the many Catholics serving in the Trump administration to view their role in government as an opportunity to bring the teachings of Thomas Aquinas and Catholic thought into public policy and government. What Bishop Robert Barron described is the active effort to bring Catholic moral philosophy and theological principles directly into the policymaking process of the United States government. Roman Catholicism is being positioned as a guiding influence within the highest levels of American government. Bible prophecy warns that, in the last days, there would be an increasing union between religious power and civil authority. Revelation 13 describes a system in which the Catholic Church and Protestant America unite to cooperate to shape public policy, influence society, and eventually enforce religious principles upon the world. Thomas Aquinas was one of the chief architects of medieval Catholic political theology, which taught that the state should cooperate with the church in promoting religious truth and suppressing error. Historically, these ideas helped justify the idea of Papal supremacy, a system described in Daniel 7 and Revelation 13. America was founded upon principles of religious liberty and separation of church and state. Yet today, there is a growing movement to redefine America’s future through religious nationalism and Catholic social doctrine. The rise of Catholic voices within national policy discussions, especially under the banner of “religious liberty,” can never be ignored. These developments should awaken God’s people. The final movements described in prophecy develop gradually as public opinion, politics, and religion move closer together. We must remain spiritually awake, grounded in Scripture, committed to the everlasting gospel of Revelation 14, and prepared to stand for the commandments of God and the faith of Jesus in the closing scenes of earth’s history.





Protestants will work upon the rulers of the land to make laws to restore the lost ascendancy of the man of sin, who sits in the temple of God, showing himself that he is God. Roman Catholic principles will be taken under the care and protection of the state. This national apostasy will speedily be followed by national ruin. RH June 15, 1897, par. 10





Ellen White says Elijah will come:





The Lord says, "Behold, I will send you Elijah the prophet before the coming of the great and dreadful day of the Lord" (Malachi 4:5). Somebody is to come in the spirit and power of Elijah, and when HE appears, men may say, "You are too earnest, you do not interpret the Scriptures in the proper way. Let me tell you how to teach your message." 1SM 412





AT Jones says more than 1 prophet:





And it shall come to pass afterward, that I will pour out my Spirit upon all flesh; and your sons and your daughters shall PROPHESY, your old men shall dream DREAMS, your young men shall see VISIONS!” GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.3





Thank the Lord, he is NOT GOING TO BE CONTENT much longer with ONE PROPHET! HE WILL HAVE MORE. He has done a wonderful work with one. And having done such a great work with one, what in the world will he do when he gets a LOT OF THEM? GCDB February 5, 1893, page 153.4





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