BLOOD IN THE WATER (Part 1)

BLOOD IN THE WATER (Part 2)

https://www.brighteon.com/ee395343-8f37-418b-89a8-97734b2eff3c

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.' Ephesians 6:12

In order to acquire full spectrum dominance on the battlefield we must know who our enemies are and everything about them. The Nazi fascist did not lose WW2, they just went underground. Now, after an after-action-review, they have reemerged as super rich and powerful oligarchs' hell bent on using technology to democide humanity. and/or enslave survivors as soul less chimeric cyborgs.

They have declared an unconventional biological war on us. Conclusive evidence of crimes is well documented by their filed patents and published peer reviewed scientific papers regarding taxpayer funded biological weapon programs while hear, see and speak no evil prosecutors and donate button politicians look the other way

. Life insurance companies do not have to payout if the deceased had an experimental shot. Thousands of people are paying premiums on polices that will not honor claims. Taxpayer funding for quarantine centers that are not high-level disease treating medical facilities but Nazi Germany Hotel California concentration camps...CDC zombie preparedness pdf files and military training to deal with zombie apocalypse ...published scientific studies on gain of function weaponized hemorrhagic patented pathogens, vaccines and gene editing therapies ...UN and WHO world government pandemic treaty that void national sovereignty and human rights including informed consent that was supposed to be protected by another treaty under the Nuremburg Code... while the U. S. Congress and judicial system ignore the massive evidence of criminal intent. State and federal attorney generals say it is just a political issue.

No! It's a legal issue too!!! These demonic elites must be held accountable, or the human race will become extinct. Covid is the root of King Cobra. '19' is the number of toxic compounds in snake venom: Covid - 19. Don't laugh. It's not conspiracy theory, it's conspiracy realism.

There is venom being found in Covid shots by independent scientists around the world. Fake pandemic and fake tests to justify bio-weapon shots to enslave and/or kill usually on a time delay 5G activation schedule. The psychotic demon possessed elites are waging a biological world to create a world government. All non-vaccinated dissenters will be identified by electronic satellite surveillance because vaccinated victims will transmit an electronic Bluetooth address signature and non-vaccinated people who do not have the Bluetooth address signature will be given an unfavorable threat assessment or social credit score.

Another fake pandemic will be launched by activating the delayed action pathogens deposited in the bodies of the injected. This time it may be a hemorrhagic Ebola or Marburg bleeding disease that will cause people act like zombies creating a mass public hysteria.

They will claim it is transmitted by uninjected people, but it will be the gene edited self-replicating skin spreading nanobot injected people that infect others. When the next pandemic is declared, political leaders will appear justified in signing the World Pandemic treaty. The U N Sanctioned World Health Organization will be the global authority that mandates vaccinations and forced round ups of everyone but the killer elite insiders. They will dispatch a proxy army of AI mind controlled super soldiers and robots to enforce the greatest genocide in human history. It will be the eradication of humans as we know it. https://naturalnews.com/2022-05-05-who-trying-seize-governmental-power-pandemic-treaty.html https://naturalnews.com/2022-04-01-who-pandemic-treaty-power-grabbing-act.html https://naturalnews.com/2022-04-27-world-health-organization-pandemic-treaty-destroy-freedoms.html