Fighting a Con-Con and Liberal Red-state Subversion

Leah Southwell joins Dr. Duke Pesta to talk about how The John Birch Society has been actively battling against the calls for a convention of states.A constitutional convention (aka a Con-Con, an Article V convention, or a convention of states) would threaten our rights. That’s because our rights are secured by the Constitution, and a constitutional convention would have the power to become a “runaway” convention that could completely change the Constitution. How do we know such a convention could become a “runaway”?There’s the precedent of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, which completely rewrote the Articles of Confederation and changed the ratification procedure; andThere’s the right of the sovereign people meeting in convention to alter or abolish their form of government (as stated in the Declaration of Independence), which could include rewriting the Constitution and changing the ratification procedure.📜 To help stop a CON-CON in your state visit:▶️ More Videos on the CON-CONProtecting Our Constitution: How State Legislators Can InterposeA Crash Course on a Constitutional ConventionWhat's Wrong With a Constitutional Convention?Convention of States Wrong About Antonin ScaliaTricked Into Gun ControlWhy Article VI Not V🇺🇸 The New American:📲 Let's Connect!#CONCON #COS #ConventionOfStates