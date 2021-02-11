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Fighting a Con-Con and Liberal Red-state Subversion
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50 views • February 11, 2021
Leah Southwell joins Dr. Duke Pesta to talk about how The John Birch Society has been actively battling against the calls for a convention of states.
A constitutional convention (aka a Con-Con, an Article V convention, or a convention of states) would threaten our rights. That’s because our rights are secured by the Constitution, and a constitutional convention would have the power to become a “runaway” convention that could completely change the Constitution. How do we know such a convention could become a “runaway”?
There’s the precedent of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, which completely rewrote the Articles of Confederation and changed the ratification procedure; and
There’s the right of the sovereign people meeting in convention to alter or abolish their form of government (as stated in the Declaration of Independence), which could include rewriting the Constitution and changing the ratification procedure.
📜 To help stop a CON-CON in your state visit:
https://jbs.org/concon/
▶️ More Videos on the CON-CON
Protecting Our Constitution: How State Legislators Can Interpose
https://youtu.be/CEUfmlvhht0
A Crash Course on a Constitutional Convention
https://youtu.be/7TX2IaKI-wE
What's Wrong With a Constitutional Convention?
https://youtu.be/iPepFXhAm1A
Convention of States Wrong About Antonin Scalia
https://youtu.be/reFbh7mbMPc
Tricked Into Gun Control
https://youtu.be/WwgIV3WL5XE
Why Article VI Not V
https://youtu.be/XiIGMLe021I
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#CONCON #COS #ConventionOfStates
A constitutional convention (aka a Con-Con, an Article V convention, or a convention of states) would threaten our rights. That’s because our rights are secured by the Constitution, and a constitutional convention would have the power to become a “runaway” convention that could completely change the Constitution. How do we know such a convention could become a “runaway”?
There’s the precedent of the Constitutional Convention of 1787, which completely rewrote the Articles of Confederation and changed the ratification procedure; and
There’s the right of the sovereign people meeting in convention to alter or abolish their form of government (as stated in the Declaration of Independence), which could include rewriting the Constitution and changing the ratification procedure.
📜 To help stop a CON-CON in your state visit:
https://jbs.org/concon/
▶️ More Videos on the CON-CON
Protecting Our Constitution: How State Legislators Can Interpose
https://youtu.be/CEUfmlvhht0
A Crash Course on a Constitutional Convention
https://youtu.be/7TX2IaKI-wE
What's Wrong With a Constitutional Convention?
https://youtu.be/iPepFXhAm1A
Convention of States Wrong About Antonin Scalia
https://youtu.be/reFbh7mbMPc
Tricked Into Gun Control
https://youtu.be/WwgIV3WL5XE
Why Article VI Not V
https://youtu.be/XiIGMLe021I
🇺🇸 The New American:
http://www.thenewamerican.com/
📲 Let's Connect!
http://www.facebook.com/TheNewAmerican
https://parler.com/profile/TheNewAmerican
https://twitter.com/NewAmericanMag
https://www.instagram.com/newamericanmag85/
#CONCON #COS #ConventionOfStates
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