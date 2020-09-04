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Joe Biden - Not at All
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70 views • September 04, 2020
Really weird part of Joe Biden’s speech at the Kenosha church 9/3/202
Joe Biden didn’t have much traction when he went to Kenosha to speak in a church, outside there were literally more media people than supporters - even the Black Lives Matter protesters marching, marched on - without stopping.
The weirdest part through, was this moment from his speech in the church.
Source: Twitter @woj_pawelczyk Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQUXgb60aDI
#weirdbiden #bidennotatall #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #biden2020 #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
Joe Biden didn’t have much traction when he went to Kenosha to speak in a church, outside there were literally more media people than supporters - even the Black Lives Matter protesters marching, marched on - without stopping.
The weirdest part through, was this moment from his speech in the church.
Source: Twitter @woj_pawelczyk Youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eQUXgb60aDI
#weirdbiden #bidennotatall #creepyjoebiden #joedirtbiden #bidensucks #dailyjoe #dailyjoebiden #biden2020 #trump #trump2020 #maga #maga2020 #kag #americafirst
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