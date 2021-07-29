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NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES AFTER PFIZER KILL SHOT - HOSPITALIZED FOR 2 WEEKS AND STILL THIS BAD (MIRRORED)
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2149 views • July 29, 2021
NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES AFTER PFIZER KILL SHOT - HOSPITALIZED FOR 2 WEEKS AND STILL THIS BAD (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9dLtukKjPzA3/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: SayNoWayToTheMRNA
What can I say. I was at the hospital yesterday and one of the nurses made the mistake of admonishing me about not having the vaccine. She was ignorant of the graphene oxide, he test swabs being recalled by the
CDC, the lawsuit from attorney Lenz, the 45,000 dead in 3 days. She looked shocked. So she was either stupid like most, or was lying. Either way when this hits (next wave/5G) our healthcare system will crash as most of them have been vaccinated. We are screwed. This is part of the plan trump was talking about. Crash the infrastructure to bring in the new world order. He was telling his elite friends to "follow the plan" not us.- JC
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim_Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9dLtukKjPzA3/
1 million or more dead. Their screams are being silenced by the media. It is murder. It is GENOCIDE:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qEMI2AAiiHGO/
Source: SayNoWayToTheMRNA
What can I say. I was at the hospital yesterday and one of the nurses made the mistake of admonishing me about not having the vaccine. She was ignorant of the graphene oxide, he test swabs being recalled by the
CDC, the lawsuit from attorney Lenz, the 45,000 dead in 3 days. She looked shocked. So she was either stupid like most, or was lying. Either way when this hits (next wave/5G) our healthcare system will crash as most of them have been vaccinated. We are screwed. This is part of the plan trump was talking about. Crash the infrastructure to bring in the new world order. He was telling his elite friends to "follow the plan" not us.- JC
Category Health & Medical
Sensitivity Normal - Content that is suitable for ages 16 and over
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