How to find the meaning of life when the world around you is rapidly collapsing? Many people, when faced with economic crises, climate disasters, forced migration, loss of loved ones, or loss of their homes, now live in a state of distress, in a state of uncertainty. People are haunted by thoughts: "How to go on living? What is the meaning of my life? What's next?" Is there a place on Earth where you will be safe and protected from natural disasters? What is the true meaning of human life? Where is the true Home? And what do you need to know and do in order to gain freedom and return Home?

Official website of ALLATRA TV: https://allatra.tv/en

ALLATRA International Public Movement: https://allatra.org



Download the book AllatRa, freely available in different languages: https://allatra.tv/en/book/anastasia-novykh-allatra



meaningoflife #getoutofstress #lifecrisis #meaningoflife #getoutofstress #lifecrisis