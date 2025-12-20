InfoWars - Jay Dyer Calls Out Ben Shapiro Who Isn't America First, He's Actually In Lock-Step With "The Old Boys" - 12-19-2025

Col. Edward M. House inherited a fortune estimated at around $1.5 million. He was born in Houston, Texas -- the son of a wealthy planter and banker. Originally the House ("Huis") family was Dutch. House's family had lived in England for 300 years before his father came to Texas. Thomas William House came to Texas to fight under Sam Houston and was an American agent for London Banking interests "said by some to the House of Rothschild..." House was Woodrow Wilson's chief advisor.





After his November 1912 election, Woodrow Wilson, on vacation in Bermuda, read the book Philip Dru, Administrator. Arthur Howden Smith wrote: "In nine months the Wilson administration completely reorganized the financial structure in accordance with the conceptions outlined in 'Philip Dru.'"

From 1912-1914, Wilson's legislative program "was largely the program of House's book..." The New York Times in January 1913 found the authorship of Philip Dru to still be a puzzle. In 1915 House was still trying to conceal his connection as author of the book.

Among those who read the novel was Franklin Delano Roosevelt -- then Assistant Secretary of the Navy -- whose mother was then and always a close friend of Colonel House. It was published by B.W. Huebsch -- "a favorite publisher of the Left and for many years a valued collaborator of American Fabian Socialist groups."

In 1917 a bookseller wrote regarding the House book: "As time goes on the interest in it becomes more intense, due to the fact that so many of the ideas expressed...have become laws of this Republic, and so many of his ideas have been discussed as becoming laws." He ended with the question: "Is Colonel E.M. House of Texas the author? If not, who is?"

Seymour admitted: "Colonel House was, in truth, the author; to his other occupations he added that of novelist." Both Franklin K. Lane and W. J. Bryan commented on the influence of Philip Dru on Wilson.

In 1918, Franklin K. Lane, Woodrow Wilson's Secretary of the Interior, stated in a private letter: "All that book has said should be, comes about...The President comes to Philip Dru, in the end."

https://web.archive.org/web/20180818172249/https://forum.prisonplanet.com/index.php?topic=214667.40

https://web.archive.org/web/20110928081016/http://forum.prisonplanet.com/index.php?topic=214667.0





The Life Is Fiery With It’s Beauty 1 Year Anniversary Fundraiser is Now Live! $25 on all T-shirts and Hats and Free $11 on All Orders Over $75 SHOP NOW https://thealexjonesstore.com/collections/best-sellers

Get 50% OFF Ultimate Burn and MK-Ultra This advanced neuroboost formula designed to fuel your mind, focus, and clarity like never before! Unlock your maximum cognitive power today!

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/ultimate-burn-powered-by-caloriburn-r-glucovantage-r

https://thealexjonesstore.com/products/30-day-subscription-mk-ultra-advanced-neuroboost-formula