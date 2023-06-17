Censorship Proof Website on IPFS

Even if my website's server is forced offline and my domain taken away from me, you will always be able to access my videos using the link below if you have IPFS running.





http://k51qzi5uqu5dhxa7rv7d5rmuy8qh2alj3ohudyu3g6klsjmsbkovn4r3rcow9p.ipns.localhost:8080/





