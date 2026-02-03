Zelensky & NATO's Rutte admire the results of the "to the last Ukrainian" policy - at memorial

Zelensky and Rutte admire the results of the "to the last Ukrainian" policy.

Rutte is visiting Kiev today.

Adding:

Zelensky said Ukraine’s negotiating team “will be adjusted accordingly” following the overnight strike on energy infrastructure.

He claims Russia used the U.S. proposal for a short-term pause in strikes not to support diplomacy, but to stockpile missiles and wait for the coldest days of the year — when temperatures across much of Ukraine drop to -20°C and below.

According to Zelensky, Russia launched a record number of ballistic missiles: 32 ballistic missiles and 11 other missiles approaching targets on a ballistic trajectory. He also reported 28 cruise missiles and 450 attack drones.

Adding:

Retreat of the "Abraham Lincoln" carrier group to a distance of 1400 kilometers from Iran

An informed source in the field of military intelligence reported that the "Abraham Lincoln" carrier group of the US Navy, along with some destroyers and accompanying submarines, is currently stationed near the Gulf of Aden and east of Socotra Island in southern Yemen.

According to this source, this carrier group is about 1400 kilometers away from Chabahar port in southeastern Iran.

In recent days, Iran had threatened that US attacks on West Asia would pose a very serious risk of regional war and push global oil prices above $150.