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Brazile previews Dem debate round 3 and the stakes for Biden
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2 views • September 12, 2019
Former DNC interim chairwoman and Fox News contributor Donna Brazile reacts to Democrats' ongoing Trump investigations and the first Democrat debate with all the participants on the same stage. #FoxNews
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