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How to Stop Fascism in America
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50 views • October 08, 2021
We the People have the power to unite and stop the transition from democracy to fascism in the US. If we stand together we cannot fail. However, as we quietly acquiesce to the illegal mandates of fascist pigs we give away not only our civil rights but our sacred democracy. Look at Australia if you want to see what we're heading towards!
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