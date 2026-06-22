Carpet Bombing The Dark Forces: Freemasonry

Please understand the chaos in the world is a direct result of the behind the scenes ideological final fight taking place on earth right now...

ENTER & Come to understand who & what is behind EVERYTHING!

People are always saying... "they" did it, "them", "the government" the powers that be... but who really is "them"?

Who are these shadow people? & what is their agenda?

Dear friends, This is one of the most important productions I have ever had to make.

It has taken me well over 9 months to produce on Public Library computers with over 130 revisions and add ons. Having said

that; I have labored greatly to bring this to you, endured many more hardships, local street battles, confrontations, & a whole

revolving cast of fake friend personnel. People that have been sent to watch me & happen to show up everywhere I go. All in

spite of my continual obvious lack of interest, in them being my "friend" because these interactions are from the powers that

be, that have applied a pandora's box of provocations & disruptions to stop me from producing this. all the interactions go the

same way. They either want to give me something or some money, then invite me somewhere & then segway into a spiritual

conversation where THEY ALWAYS try to "teach" me why Jesus is a lie, or later in the conversation their own hatred for Jesus

and the truth eventually spills out of their inner animosity. This has continued for at least a year & greatly increased when the

powers that be, got word through the fake friend grapevine, I was making this video. Random strangers I've been talking to,

suddenly start talking about subject matter from this video & defending fraternal anti-Christ views, & actually attempt to

discourage me. The funny thing is, the opposition is too blind to see, their efforts have only confirmed what I ALREADY know.

Why so much effort to silence a cancelled Christian? Who is currently cancelled into homeless? Why so much watching the

person till it IS overly obvious you WANT the target person to KNOW you are watching them? It was a continual attempt at a

form of intimidation, but to a cancelled Christian going through this for over 20 years, It is not possible to intimidate me, & at

this point I have considered the cost and couldn't care less... You can only take so much from a person till all that is left is the

intangible... I say that to encourage other Believers to be Bold! Never back down from proclaiming the truth in love, & never

shrink up no matter how big the opposition is or the consequence. No surrender, no retreat. Eternity is forever! Earth is

temporary... The devil is a dirty liar & a defeated deceiver! We will remain Victorious in Christ! Amen! & By all means please

feel free to share this...

God Bless, Peter Blackman 2025