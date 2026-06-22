BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Carpet Bombing The Dark Forces: Freemasonry
ETC321
ETC321
2 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • Yesterday

Please understand the chaos in the world is a direct result of the behind the scenes ideological final fight taking place on earth right now...

ENTER & Come to understand who & what is behind EVERYTHING!

People are always saying... "they" did it, "them", "the government" the powers that be... but who really is "them"?

Who are these shadow people? & what is their agenda?

Dear friends, This is one of the most important productions I have ever had to make.

It has taken me well over 9 months to produce on Public Library computers with over 130 revisions and add ons. Having said

that; I have labored greatly to bring this to you, endured many more hardships, local street battles, confrontations, & a whole

revolving cast of fake friend personnel. People that have been sent to watch me & happen to show up everywhere I go. All in

spite of my continual obvious lack of interest, in them being my "friend" because these interactions are from the powers that

be, that have applied a pandora's box of provocations & disruptions to stop me from producing this. all the interactions go the

same way. They either want to give me something or some money, then invite me somewhere & then segway into a spiritual

conversation where THEY ALWAYS try to "teach" me why Jesus is a lie, or later in the conversation their own hatred for Jesus

and the truth eventually spills out of their inner animosity. This has continued for at least a year & greatly increased when the

powers that be, got word through the fake friend grapevine, I was making this video.  Random strangers I've been talking to,

suddenly start talking about subject matter from this video & defending fraternal anti-Christ views, & actually attempt to

discourage me.  The funny thing is, the opposition is too blind to see, their efforts have only confirmed what I ALREADY know.

Why so much effort to silence a cancelled Christian? Who is currently cancelled into homeless? Why so much watching the

person till it IS overly obvious you WANT the target person to KNOW you are watching them? It was a continual attempt at a

form of intimidation, but to a cancelled Christian going through this for over 20 years, It is not possible to intimidate me, & at

this point I have considered the cost and couldn't care less... You can only take so much from a person till all that is left is the

intangible... I say that to encourage other Believers to be Bold! Never back down from proclaiming the truth in love, & never

shrink up no matter how big the opposition is or the consequence. No surrender, no retreat. Eternity is forever! Earth is

temporary... The devil is a dirty liar & a defeated deceiver! We will remain Victorious in Christ! Amen! & By all means please

feel free to share this...

God Bless, Peter Blackman 2025

Keywords
religionislamhistoryordervaticansatanismorganizationsacrificefreemasonrysecretpagantemplarbaphometbaallucifermolechshrinerssocietiesknightsjesterssectashtorethfraternalfraternitysects
Chapters

00:00Preface

07:03ENTER...

32:11EXPLORE...

1:35: 17 EXIT...

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Comments
Comments for this video have been disabled.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Florida&#8217;s &#8216;Free Kill&#8217; law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Florida’s ‘Free Kill’ law leaves grieving families with no day in court

Lance D Johnson
Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Washington Supreme Court Upholds $35.2 Million Penalty Against Meta Over Political Ad Disclosure

Edison Reed
U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

U.K. Court Convicts Two Ukrainians in Arson Case; Media Blame Russia Despite Police Finding No State Link

Garrison Vance
New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

New research reveals how consistent sleep schedules shield heart health and elevate mood

Jacob Thomas
New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

New Study Links Strength Training to Lower Dementia Risk, Longer Life

Morgan S. Verity
Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah&#8217;s Ark in Turkey

Ground-penetrating radar scans reveal compelling evidence of Noah’s Ark in Turkey

Jacob Thomas
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy