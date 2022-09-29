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alexchristoforou NATO leverages Nord Stream crisis. UK- remote control sabotage. EU sanctions Dugin. Update 1
Alex Christoforouhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n9kjkKyzAe0
https://odysee.com/@alexchristoforou:7/nato-leverages-nord-stream-crisis.-uk,:b
https://rumble.com/v1m0bx2-nato-leverages-nord-stream-crisis.-uk-remote-control-sabotage.-eu-sanctions.html
NATO leverages Nord Stream crisis. UK, remote control sabotage. EU sanctions Dugin. Update 1