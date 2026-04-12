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No Deal! Trump Blockades Strait of Hormuz | Massive Irish Fuel Protests | TOP World News 4/12/26
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World News Report: Negotiations between VP Vance and Iran have failed, and Trump begins blockading the Strait of Hormuz. Massive protests in Ireland over fuel prices bring the nation to a halt. All of that and MORE in this week's TOP World News Stories! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/no-deal-trump-blockades-strait-of-hormuz/

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