© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
WhatsApp Scam - How To Keep Your Account Safe (www.timesnownews.com)
Follow
0
Share
Report
359 views • September 25, 2021
WhatsApp Scam - How To Keep Your Account Safe ~ (www.timesnownews.com) ~
Tags : whatsapp scam, keep account safe,safe,
WEMBSITE : https://www.timesnownews.com/videos/technology/tech-news , MY WEBSITE , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , EXTRA info : WhatsApp has become the latest target of scammers who are now using OTP tricks to hack into accounts of users. Yes, the app so many of us use on a daily basis. here's how the scam goes:
Fraudsters message you, posing as people, often those who you know, and will claim that they are in dire need of money and in some sort of an emergency. They would tell you that they accidentally sent an OTP on your number, and would ask you to share it! If you send the OTP code to the hacker, you'll end up getting locked out of your profile. he can then reach out to your other friends using the same trick. But there are a couple of ways to keep your WhatsApp account secure. Never share your OTP or activation code with anyone, never click on any unknown links, heck if it was indeed sent by him. Most importantly, secure your WhatsApp using 2-step verification. The fraud becomes all the more worrisome because not just money, your personal data could also be stolen for misuse. Stay alert, responsible, and safe.
Tags : whatsapp scam, keep account safe,safe,
WEMBSITE : https://www.timesnownews.com/videos/technology/tech-news , MY WEBSITE , https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files , EXTRA info : WhatsApp has become the latest target of scammers who are now using OTP tricks to hack into accounts of users. Yes, the app so many of us use on a daily basis. here's how the scam goes:
Fraudsters message you, posing as people, often those who you know, and will claim that they are in dire need of money and in some sort of an emergency. They would tell you that they accidentally sent an OTP on your number, and would ask you to share it! If you send the OTP code to the hacker, you'll end up getting locked out of your profile. he can then reach out to your other friends using the same trick. But there are a couple of ways to keep your WhatsApp account secure. Never share your OTP or activation code with anyone, never click on any unknown links, heck if it was indeed sent by him. Most importantly, secure your WhatsApp using 2-step verification. The fraud becomes all the more worrisome because not just money, your personal data could also be stolen for misuse. Stay alert, responsible, and safe.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.