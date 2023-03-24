What is a 15 Minute City?

UPLOAD FREELY AVAILABLE ON WWW TO DOWNLOAD

Climate change in my day was the seasons. Spring, Summer, Autumn, and Winter.



"Dictatorship naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme liberty." – Plato



Lockdown: : the confinement of prisoners to their cells for all or most of the day as a temporary security measure



Anarchy Definition. A utopian society where individuals enjoy complete freedom without government



⁣Countless people...will hate the New World Order...and will die protesting against it.H.G Wells.



The Theory of communism can be summed up in one single sentence the abolition of private property Karl Marx



Terrorism: ~

The threat or use of violence; a political objective; the desire to change the status quo; the intention to spread fear by committing spectacular public acts; the intentional targeting of civilians.



THE HISTORY OF A LIE:



'To concentrate in their hands all the capital of the nations of the all lands; to secure possession of all the land, railroads, mines, houses, to be at the head of all organisations, to occupy the highest government posts, to paralyze commerce and industry everywhere, to seize the press, to direct legislation, public opinion and national movements--and all for the purpose of subjugating all nations on Earth to their power!'



With the press in our hands, we can turn wrong into right, dishonesty into honesty. We can shake all foundations and shake families. We can destroy faith in all that our enemies, until now, have believed. We can ruin credits and arouse passions. We can declare war; we can award fame or disgrace. We can uplift or ruin talent.











