BOMBSHELL - DR. DAVID MARTIN - MESSAGE FOR ALL NATIONS

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DR. DAVID MARTIN - MESSAGE FOR ALL NATIONS
It alleges that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated international biological weapons treaties, engaged in racketeering, collusion, federal restraint of trade violations, market sharing, antitrust violations - if not willfully reckless - mass murder.
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