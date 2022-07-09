BOMBSHELL - DR. DAVID MARTIN - MESSAGE FOR ALL NATIONS

DR. DAVID MARTIN - MESSAGE FOR ALL NATIONS





It alleges that Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau violated international biological weapons treaties, engaged in racketeering, collusion, federal restraint of trade violations, market sharing, antitrust violations - if not willfully reckless - mass murder.





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