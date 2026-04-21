4.21.26 - Ceasefire DEAD. War IMMINENT. Whose side are YOU on?

The Democrats have made it clear: They are Team Ayatollah. Or anyone that can damage Trump. So what will YOU do to support the President and our fearless military?



Also, political pundit and conservative activist Tom Hach joins to discuss the LiberatorList.com. We must find and identify the conservative thought leaders in Ohio and rally behind them!



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