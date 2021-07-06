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Russia Threatens to Sink NATO Ships in Black Sea if Provoked
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80 views • July 06, 2021
Today on TruNews, host Edward Szall and the team discuss the continued ramp up to war as Russia responds to threats from the West, particularly the United States.
Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov says that a ‘harsh response’ can be expected. Russian has parachuting dogs ready for battle, while the US is having drag queen events on military bases.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (7/6/21)
Russian diplomat Sergei Lavrov says that a ‘harsh response’ can be expected. Russian has parachuting dogs ready for battle, while the US is having drag queen events on military bases.
Rick Wiles, Edward Szall, Lauren Witzke, Doc Burkhart. Airdate (7/6/21)
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