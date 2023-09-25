Are You Prepared For What's Coming?

Create New Account
glock 1911
Being prepared involves a lot more than technology, weapons and other cool guy gear.  When the "grid goes down", either locally or widespread, we will be our own logistics, our own grocery store, our own first aid clinic and our own tradesmen.  Don't ignore your defensive gear, but don't ignore fitness, and certainly don't ignore other survival needs and skill sets either.   https://tactical-wisdom.com/2023/07/04/books-for-the-christian-warrior/#new_tab     https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/09/25/understanding-the-american-civil-war/   REMEMBER:  When Gen. Patton suggested that the US armed forces be turned against America's REAL enemy-the communists-Eisenhower had him murdered.  We have been lied to for many, many decades.  Stand against the lies.

weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalself reliancelogisticscool guy stuffresupplyhierarchy of needs

