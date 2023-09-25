Are You Prepared For What's Coming?

Being prepared involves a lot more than technology, weapons and other cool guy gear. When the "grid goes down", either locally or widespread, we will be our own logistics, our own grocery store, our own first aid clinic and our own tradesmen. Don't ignore your defensive gear, but don't ignore fitness, and certainly don't ignore other survival needs and skill sets either. https://tactical-wisdom.com/2023/07/04/books-for-the-christian-warrior/#new_tab https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/09/25/understanding-the-american-civil-war/ REMEMBER: When Gen. Patton suggested that the US armed forces be turned against America's REAL enemy-the communists-Eisenhower had him murdered. We have been lied to for many, many decades. Stand against the lies.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.