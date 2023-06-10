"Thomas Sowell on the Origins of Woke – MIND BLOWING!!!" - Dr. Steve Turley

Scholar Thomas Sowell wonderfully explains the ideological mindset behind the modern day "wokeness" cult in an old 1995 interview with Roger Ailes.
Join Dr. Steve's Community of Courageous Patriots Building a PARALLEL Conservative World at: https://join.turleytalks.com/insiders-club-evergreen/?utm_medium=rumble&utm_source=rumbledescription&utm_campaign=insidersevergreen&utm_placement=launch&el=rumbledescription
Dr. Steve Turley's "Turley Talks": https://rumble.com/v2t4ygo-thomas-sowell-on-the-origins-of-woke-mind-blowing.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.