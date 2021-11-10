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BIDEN ADMIN TELLS EMPLOYERS TO IGNORE COURT RULING ON MANDATE & OBEY
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260 views • November 10, 2021
09 Nov 2021
Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks about the White House press briefing where Karine Jean-Pierre explicitly instructs employers to continue with the employer COVID vaccine mandate despite a federal appeals court ruling against it and ordering a halt of its implementation.
Dave Rubin of The Rubin Report talks about the White House press briefing where Karine Jean-Pierre explicitly instructs employers to continue with the employer COVID vaccine mandate despite a federal appeals court ruling against it and ordering a halt of its implementation.
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