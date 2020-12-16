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Pt 2 | What a security is
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142 views • December 16, 2020
Here I go over what a securities are. Many types and they all come down to essentially the same meaning, claim to something.
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🕶 Find us:
Visit our Blog for more info: http://restorethekingdomofgod.blogspot.com/
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmcmivzAZJVVyzCOClHAXAw/videos
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/adamflick/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/adamflick
👨🏼🦳🎧 Video content, editing and mastermind
🎬 🎨 Vic’s video Designer and creative production: Andi 💕
🎸🎶 Music: Evolution by www.bensound.com, and Sideways Samba by http://www.audionautix.com, part of the YouTube audio library, Creative Commons license
Please hit the thumbs up, like and share this video 👍🏼🎬
Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/
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