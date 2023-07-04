Create New Account
Plandemic 3: Η Μεγάλη Αφύπνιση (Greek subtitles)
Γίνετε μάρτυρες της κορύφωσης της αναζήτησης της αλήθειας ως PLANDEMIC 3: The Great Awakening ξετυλίγει τα στρώματα της διαφθοράς και αποκαλύπτει μια πορεία προς ένα λαμπρότερο μέλλον. Προετοιμαστείτε να εμπνευστείτε, να αφυπνιστείτε και να ενδυναμωθείτε για να πάρετε θέση υπέρ της ελευθερίας.

corruptioncommunismsocialismhistorypandemic

