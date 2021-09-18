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Lin Wood Fireside Chat 24 | Durham, the Actions of General Milley and the Biden Mandated Vaccines
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190 views • September 18, 2021
Attorney Lin Wood comments on the Special Prosecutor John Durham charges ex-attorney for Clinton campaign with Lying to FBI.
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Today At:
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President Trump’s Recent Comments - If the story of “Dumbass” General Mark Milley, the same failed leader who engineered the worst withdrawal from a country, Afghanistan, in U.S. history, leaving behind many dead and wounded soldiers, many American citizens, and $85 Billion worth of the newest and most sophisticated Military equipment in the world, and our Country’s reputation, is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification “of an attack.” Can’t do that! https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-qa3ys5wmcc672
John Durham Biography - John Henry Durham is an American lawyer who served as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut from February 2018 to February 2021. In April 2019 he was assigned to investigate the origins of the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, and in October 2020 he was appointed Special Counsel for the Department of Justice on those matters, a position he still holds.
Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, claimed Tuesday that someone in the White House other than President Biden is "calling the shots." - Senator demands to know 'who is in charge' at White House after Biden cut off mid-sentence
8 URGENT UPDATES:
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Colorado Springs ReAwaken Tour event is 100% sold out. September 24th & 25th 10:00 AM to 5 PM at 10285 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs, CO 80908.
San Antonio, TX ReAwaken America Conference is 100% sold out (only overflow remaining)
Final Event - Dallas, TX ReAwaken Tour tickets are flying in!!! ONLY 1,491 tickets remain. Request tickets at: https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Tickets NOW ON SALE for Clay Clark’s December 2-Day interactive business growth workshop - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The trailer for the ReAwakening Documentary featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Roger Stone, is OUT!!! https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Pastor Leon Benjamin of Remnant Church will be preaching this Thursday & every Thursday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at 3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 0 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX - November 11th, 12th and 13th
4. 1,311 Tickets Are Remaining for Our Final Event In Dallas - December 10th, 11th and 12th
Request Your COVID-19 Vaccine Religious Exemption Today At:
www.JacksonLahmeyer.com
President Trump’s Recent Comments - If the story of “Dumbass” General Mark Milley, the same failed leader who engineered the worst withdrawal from a country, Afghanistan, in U.S. history, leaving behind many dead and wounded soldiers, many American citizens, and $85 Billion worth of the newest and most sophisticated Military equipment in the world, and our Country’s reputation, is true, then I assume he would be tried for TREASON in that he would have been dealing with his Chinese counterpart behind the President’s back and telling China that he would be giving them notification “of an attack.” Can’t do that! https://www.donaldjtrump.com/news/news-qa3ys5wmcc672
John Durham Biography - John Henry Durham is an American lawyer who served as the United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut from February 2018 to February 2021. In April 2019 he was assigned to investigate the origins of the FBI's investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, and in October 2020 he was appointed Special Counsel for the Department of Justice on those matters, a position he still holds.
Sen. James Risch, R-Idaho, claimed Tuesday that someone in the White House other than President Biden is "calling the shots." - Senator demands to know 'who is in charge' at White House after Biden cut off mid-sentence
8 URGENT UPDATES:
Request COVID-19 vaccine religious exemptions: www.JacksonLahmeyer.com www.newlifeharvestchurch.org/
Get the 100% Affordable & Effective COVID-19 Treatments At: https://timetofreeamerica.com/proven-treatments/#scroll-content
Colorado Springs ReAwaken Tour event is 100% sold out. September 24th & 25th 10:00 AM to 5 PM at 10285 Federal Drive in Colorado Springs, CO 80908.
San Antonio, TX ReAwaken America Conference is 100% sold out (only overflow remaining)
Final Event - Dallas, TX ReAwaken Tour tickets are flying in!!! ONLY 1,491 tickets remain. Request tickets at: https://timetofreeamerica.com/
Tickets NOW ON SALE for Clay Clark’s December 2-Day interactive business growth workshop - https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/
The trailer for the ReAwakening Documentary featuring General Flynn, Mike Lindell, Roger Stone, is OUT!!! https://store.thrivetimeshow.com/
Pastor Leon Benjamin of Remnant Church will be preaching this Thursday & every Thursday from 6:30 PM to 8:00 PM at 3920 West 91st Street South Tulsa, OK 74132
The 100% Effective & Affordable COVID-19 Treatments & Therapies:
www.VladimirZelenkoMD.com/ - 7,000 COVID-19 Patients (3 Deaths)
www.Sherwood.TV - 9,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.MeehanMD.com - 3,000 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.OneCrossHealth.com - 1,500 COVID-19 Patients (0 Deaths)
www.SynergyHealthDPC.com/
www.DrStellaMD.com
www.AmericasFrontLineDoctors.org
www.BudesonideWorks.com - Doctor Richard Bartlett
www.MyFreeDoctor.com
ThrivetimeShow.com:
1. 0 Tickets Remaining for Grand Rapids, MI
2. 0 Tickets Remaining for Colorado Springs, CO
3. 0 Tickets Remaining for San Antonio, TX - November 11th, 12th and 13th
4. 1,311 Tickets Are Remaining for Our Final Event In Dallas - December 10th, 11th and 12th
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