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Mark Devlin: A FURIOUS RANT - HOW MUCH MORE ARE PEOPLE GOING TO TAKE WHY IS NO-ONE GETTING MAD? (MIRRORED)
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702 views • September 25, 2021
Mark Devlin: A FURIOUS RANT - HOW MUCH MORE ARE PEOPLE GOING TO TAKE WHY IS NO-ONE GETTING MAD? (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from OurTube channel Truthwarriors at:-
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/Uldd7l
Published on 14 Apr 2020
A vitriolic rant, delivered without apology. Our freedoms have been taken away from us based on provable lies delivered by professional liars. And the meek complacency and obedience of the masses with their OWN enslavement is the only reason it's working. The more we put up with this shit the more it will become the new 'normal.' I'm pretty fucking mad about that, but not many others seem to be.
Speaker: Mark Devlin
Mirrored from OurTube channel Truthwarriors at:-
https://ourtube.co.uk/v/Uldd7l
Published on 14 Apr 2020
A vitriolic rant, delivered without apology. Our freedoms have been taken away from us based on provable lies delivered by professional liars. And the meek complacency and obedience of the masses with their OWN enslavement is the only reason it's working. The more we put up with this shit the more it will become the new 'normal.' I'm pretty fucking mad about that, but not many others seem to be.
Speaker: Mark Devlin
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