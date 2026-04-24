Jesus Freaks (where are they now?)

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Back in the mid-1960's a movement begain in Costa Mesa California. A Pastor opened his church doors to a group of Hippies. These Hippies got saved through the love of God and began sharing their new found faith in Jesus Christ to any and everyone that would listen. They were called 'Jesus Freaks'
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