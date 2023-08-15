👨‍👧‍👦 Unlocking The Dad-Kid Emotional Connection! 🎉🤗

Discover the heartwarming science behind dads sharing emotions with their kids, straight from child psychologist and neuroscientist, Prof. Sam Wass, Professor of Developmental Psychology at the University of East London. 📚✨
🎧 https://bit.ly/3MkgJNv
Research reveals a beautiful dance of emotions: energetic bursts of joy with dads and serene, quiet moments with moms. 🕺💕
Imagine the laughter and fun as dads like you engage in lively playtime, creating cherished memories that last a lifetime. 🎈🤗
Ever wondered about sharing tough times? 🤔 Prof. Wass takes us on an enlightening journey through the limited but fascinating research, shedding light on the complexities of real-life emotional connections. 🌟
Ready to explore the depths of fatherhood emotions? 🎙️🔗
Click the link in our bio or description above to tune into the full episode.
Let's celebrate the multifaceted world of parenting with Prof. Sam Wass! 🎧👨👧👦
