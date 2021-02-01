Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #35 (Guest Dr. David Martin)

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#drdavidmartin #atlanticundergroundpodcast
Today’s guest is Dr. David Martin. A speaker, author, business executive and futurist, Dr. Martin’s work has been engaged in every country on Earth. He is well known for his fact building for the explosive documentary Plandemic- InDoctorNation He works with his family in every endeavor of life. Together with his wife Kim, he directs the Breathing Enterprise workshops and facilitates implementation of Integral Accounting. Dr. Martin received his undergraduate (BA) from Goshen College, his Masters of Science from Ball State University, and his Doctorate (PhD) from the University of Virginia.
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The views expressed by guests on this podcast are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Atlantic Underground Podcast.
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Dr. DAVID MARTIN
Website: https://www.davidmartin.world/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/walesy6161
M-CAM: https://www.m-cam.com/?fbclid=IwAR0dp...
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
PLANdemic (Film): https://plandemicseries.com/