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Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #35 (Guest Dr. David Martin)
Atlantic Underground Podcast
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343 views • February 01, 2021
Atlantic Underground Podcast Episode #35 (Guest Dr. David Martin)
#drdavidmartin #atlanticundergroundpodcast

Today’s guest is Dr. David Martin. A speaker, author, business executive and futurist, Dr. Martin’s work has been engaged in every country on Earth. He is well known for his fact building for the explosive documentary Plandemic- InDoctorNation He works with his family in every endeavor of life. Together with his wife Kim, he directs the Breathing Enterprise workshops and facilitates implementation of Integral Accounting. Dr. Martin received his undergraduate (BA) from Goshen College, his Masters of Science from Ball State University, and his Doctorate (PhD) from the University of Virginia.

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Dr. DAVID MARTIN
Website: https://www.davidmartin.world/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/walesy6161
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Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
PLANdemic (Film): https://plandemicseries.com/
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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