BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Dr. Ardis: How HPV Shots Cause Cervical Cancer and Infertility
Exposing Vaccines
Exposing Vaccines
334 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
36 views • 1 day ago

On direct orders from Vladimir Putin, Russia’s top scientists have spent years dissecting the mRNA vaccines rolled out by Pfizer and Moderna. Their conclusion is explosive: these weren’t rushed mistakes or corporate cash-grabs, they were engineered as military-grade bioweapons.

 

The result of that investigation is a staggering 25,000-page dossier, compiled for Vladimir Putin himself and now delivered directly into the hands of Donald Trump.

 

Inside those pages lies the accusation that the U.S. mRNA rollout was not public health policy, it was a globalist coup d’état, orchestrated by shadow agencies like DARPA and backed by Big Pharma titans. Their mission: to deploy a bioweapon years in the making under the cover of a vaccine.

 

 

 

Tags: Putin, Vladimir Putin, Russia, mRNA, Bill Gates, Gates, Trump, Depopulation, Democide, COVID, Vaccines, Big Pharma, Moderna, Pfizer, scientists, mRNA vaccines, military-grade bioweapons, military-grade, bioweapons, jabs, 25000 page dossier, globalist, shadow agencies, DARPA


Keywords
trumpvaccinesbig pharmavladimir putinrussiaglobalistputindepopulationdarpabill gatesgatesdemocidebioweaponsscientistsmodernajabspfizercovidmrnamrna vaccinesmilitary-grademilitary-grade bioweapons25000 page dossiershadow agencies
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy