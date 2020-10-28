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Florian Philippot en "débat" INCROYABLE sur CNews ! Critiquer le confinement = interdit !
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12 views • October 28, 2020
28 oct. 2020 : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eDddnRIcGt8
FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g
♦️ADHÉREZ AUX PATRIOTES :
http://les-patriotes.fr/jadhere 🇫🇷 (possibilité aussi de dons via le site)
(Pour rappel, Les Patriotes, nouvelle formation politique, ne bénéficient d’AUCUN soutien financier public ni d’aucun soutien bancaire. Ils vivent exclusivement des adhérents et donateurs.)
♦️FAIRE UN DON AUX PATRIOTES :
http://les-patriotes.fr/don 🇫🇷
♦️ACHETER MON NOUVEAU LIVRE :
https://les-patriotes.fr/livre-loligarchie-demasquee/
#confinement #macron #coronavirus
FLORIAN PHILIPPOT : https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClaa_CwoQEmSo9Mb_M1f91g
♦️ADHÉREZ AUX PATRIOTES :
http://les-patriotes.fr/jadhere 🇫🇷 (possibilité aussi de dons via le site)
(Pour rappel, Les Patriotes, nouvelle formation politique, ne bénéficient d’AUCUN soutien financier public ni d’aucun soutien bancaire. Ils vivent exclusivement des adhérents et donateurs.)
♦️FAIRE UN DON AUX PATRIOTES :
http://les-patriotes.fr/don 🇫🇷
♦️ACHETER MON NOUVEAU LIVRE :
https://les-patriotes.fr/livre-loligarchie-demasquee/
#confinement #macron #coronavirus
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