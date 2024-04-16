AGE of DECEIT: Fallen Angels & the NWO (Original Classic)
https://youtube.com/watch?v=ivzHrI-0lmM&si=moHGYzue4faud78S
Is there a connection between UFO's, the New Age movement, demon possessions, Secret Societies, alien abductions, channeling spirits, and Satanism? In Age of Deceit, we investigate why the New World Order and the Global Elite are tirelessly working to form a One World Government and who they are getting this instruction from. All credit for this film goes to Gonz Shimura.
