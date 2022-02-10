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Fauci Never Cared
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88 views • February 10, 2022
Fauci was placed in a position to promote the Deep Sate's plan for severe population reduction, and transhumanistic conversion of the human race, while telling everyone it was for their own safety and welfare ... Fauci lied and never cared about the people he was sending to their death ... he sold out humanity for personal gain ...
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