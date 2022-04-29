British Veteran Volunteer: There Is Nothing Wrong With Putting Out Anti-CCP Messages on the Billboard, but a Good Thing

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【Ukraine Rescue】04/26/2022 A Scottish volunteer sees nothing wrong with the anti-communist message on our billboard. He believes that Medyka should be a democratic and peaceful place, where every individual or organization has the freedom to express their political stance. And the person who deliberately destroys it must be a pro-Russian element.