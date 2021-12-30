Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - The Next Health ALERT! BONUS (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.10.15)

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What do you do? Take precautions, do as you are told, or shrug it off? How to decide? Dr Daniels shares a worry –free way to prioritize your health concerns. Apply this quick and easy way to process the next CDC scare, health alert or public service announcement and sleep well at night. Tune in. Think Happens.
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