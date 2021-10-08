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Vegas Shooting uncovered
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110 views • October 08, 2021
Mandalay Bay Massacre. The route91 country music festival had a few casualties DEATHS mostly wounded people that survived. So where did most of the 58 casualties come from, I believe a Massacre took place at Mandalay tram station, within the lobby and out side near the taxi line. Metro said we stopped the trams they didn’t go to Mandalay. And then we have this image that looks to be people executed against the door.
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