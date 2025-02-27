Chaos engulfed Downtown Omaha’s Old Market on Howard Street as a protest over the closure of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s (UNO) Diversity, Equity, Access, and Inclusion (DEAI) Office escalated into a full-scale riot. What began as a mostly peaceful demonstration on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus spiraled into violence, drawing comparisons to the destructive Black Lives Matter (BLM) riots that previously rocked the city. The unrest has left businesses shattered, streets littered with debris, and authorities scrambling to restore order.

The protest originated earlier in the day on the University of Nebraska at Omaha campus, where a coalition of college students, college teachers wearing rainbow colors, and administrators gathered to voice their outrage over the DEAI Office’s closure. The office’s termination followed recent Trump administration policies targeting diversity programs, a move compounded by a Nebraska Journal Herald report exposing the office’s controversial activities. Initially, demonstrators chanted slogans and waved signs reading “U N O DEAI,” “It’s OK to be DEI,” and “DEI is the future,” demanding the office be reinstated. “DEAI was our lifeline,” shouted one student, clutching a sign that read “DEI Now.” A teacher in a rainbow shirt added, “Equity over equality is the only way forward—this closure is a step back.”

Tensions escalated as the crowd grew louder, with yells and screams echoing across campus. The protest soon took a darker turn, mirroring the trajectory of past BLM demonstrations in Omaha. Marching from the University of Nebraska at Omaha, the group swelled in size and aggression, moving downtown toward the Old Market on Howard Street. Along the way, chants of “Exclusion for Inclusion” and “Reverse racism Now!” rang out, accompanied by signs declaring “Discrimination for Inclusion,” “Segregation for the Future,” and “Equality is Over-rated.” By the time they reached Howard Street, the demonstration had morphed into chaos.

In Downtown Omaha, the protest erupted into a riot reminiscent of the city’s 2020 BLM unrest. Vandals and hooligans from across Omaha joined the fray, seizing the opportunity to wreak havoc under the guise of supporting the DEAI cause. “This isn’t about justice—it’s about breaking stuff,” remarked a bystander as rioters smashed windows, overturned trash cans, and hurled debris. One rioter, waving a “Blacks for Free Stuff” sign, was heard yelling, “Mo Money, that’s what we need!” Another protester, brandishing a sign reading “We are the Future,” kicked over a storefront display, laughing as glass shattered.

Police reported that the rioters’ demands to reopen the DEAI Office quickly became a pretext for widespread destruction. “It’s just thugs using this as an excuse to riot for fun,” said an Omaha Police Department spokesperson, noting the influx of opportunistic troublemakers unaffiliated with the University of Nebraska at Omaha. Businesses along Howard Street, a historic hub of the Old Market, suffered extensive damage as the night wore on. A local shop owner surveyed the wreckage, muttering, “They say ‘U N O Needs DEAI,’ but all I see is chaos.”

The scene drew stark parallels to the BLM riots that swept Omaha in 2020, when peaceful protests gave way to vandalism and looting downtown. Last night’s University of Nebraska at Omaha’s DEAI Riot followed a similar path: a campus spark igniting a citywide inferno. Signs proclaiming “Reverse racism Now!” and “Segregation for the Future” bobbed above the crowd, while chants of “We are crazy” underscored the frenzied atmosphere. “This is our future, and we’re taking it back,” screamed one rioter as he lobbed a bottle at a storefront.

Authorities are still working to quell the unrest. The Omaha Police Department has deployed additional units to Howard Street, but the full extent of the damage remains unclear. City officials have yet to comment on the riot or the protesters’ demands to resurrect the DEAI Office. For now, Downtown Omaha reels from a night of fury, its streets a testament to a protest that lost its way amid the clamor of broken glass and defiant cries.

