Is America Under Demonic Attack?
Son of the Republic
Published Yesterday |

Revival Or Bust

* Author and radio host Dr. Michael L. Brown joins us for Theology Thursday to discuss the demonic presence in American society today.

* This is not a joke.

* We’re not just throwing words like “demonic” around for rhetorical flourish or effect.

* These are the signs of the times.

* It is life or death.

* America as we know it cannot continue like this.

* The culture that we’re opposing in many was is a culture of death.


The full episode is linked below.


Steve Deace Show | 8 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2sy9ha-what-does-trumps-indictment-mean-moving-forward-guest-dr.-michael-l.-brown-.html

Keywords
evilsatansatanismspiritual warfaredevilnarcissismwickednessinfiltrationideologysubversionidolatryimmoralityculture wardemonismdeath cultdemonic influencemichael l brownsteve deacedemonic attackmalevolencedemonic presencedemonic take-over

