Is America Under Demonic Attack?

Revival Or Bust
* Author and radio host Dr. Michael L. Brown joins us for Theology Thursday to discuss the demonic presence in American society today.
* This is not a joke.
* We’re not just throwing words like “demonic” around for rhetorical flourish or effect.
* These are the signs of the times.
* It is life or death.
* America as we know it cannot continue like this.
* The culture that we’re opposing in many was is a culture of death.
The full episode is linked below.
Steve Deace Show | 8 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2sy9ha-what-does-trumps-indictment-mean-moving-forward-guest-dr.-michael-l.-brown-.html
