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WARNING from British funeral director John o Looney
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295 views • December 08, 2021
Hi in this video I have an important message from funeral director John o Looney about the covid jabs and how they are destroying your immune system and leading many to their deaths.
Here is link to original message
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/british-funeral-director-john-o-039-looney-update_TJJ5DevoFUESSCZ.html
Please share and seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as only he can save us from this wicked world
Here is link to original message
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/british-funeral-director-john-o-039-looney-update_TJJ5DevoFUESSCZ.html
Please share and seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as only he can save us from this wicked world
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