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Rudolf Steiner's 1923 Vaccine Prophecy - Horrific!
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955 views • February 26, 2022
A Vaccine to Sever the Spiritual Connection in Mankind.
RUDOLF STEINER 1861-1925. Founder of the Waldorf Schools-Christian Mystic Clairvoyant. Founder of Bio Dynamic Agriculture. The whole trend goes in a direction where a way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination towards spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses.
RUDOLF STEINER 1861-1925. Founder of the Waldorf Schools-Christian Mystic Clairvoyant. Founder of Bio Dynamic Agriculture. The whole trend goes in a direction where a way will finally be found to vaccinate bodies so that these bodies will not allow the inclination towards spiritual ideas to develop and all their lives people will believe only in the physical world they perceive with the senses.
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