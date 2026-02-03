BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

HAYLA - STAGE THREADS Ep. 13
digitaltourbus
digitaltourbus
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
13 views • 19 hours ago

Become a member (it's FREE) at https://digtb.us/signup

Buy official DTB merch at http://digtb.us/merch


On this episode of DTB’s “Stage Threads”, the dance/electronic music artist, HAYLA, shows you her stage outfits and discusses how her style connects to her music and the stories behind the clothing she wears during performances. HAYLA is currently supporting her newest single, FADED, with Nelly Furtado.


VIDEO INFO:

Film Date - December 6, 2025

Location - Outset in Chicago, IL


KEEP UP WITH HAYLA:

Facebook - https://facebook.com/haylasings

Instagram - https://instagram.com/haylasings

TikTok - https://tiktok.com/@haylasings

Twitter - https://twitter.com/haylasings


FOLLOW US:

Website/Email List - https://www.digitaltourbus.com/#/portal/signup

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/digitaltourbus

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/digitaltourbus/

TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@digitaltourbus

Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/digitaltourbus/

Twitter - https://twitter.com/digitaltourbus

Pinterest - https://www.pinterest.com/digitaltourbus/

LinkedIn - https://www.linkedin.com/company/digital-tour-bus-llc

Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/user/digitaltourbus


VIDEO SUMMARY:

00:00 Introduction

00:39 Skip Intro

01:44 Clothing

10:24 Footwear

11:49 Accessories

16:07 Makeup


ABOUT DIGITAL TOUR BUS:

Digital Tour Bus is your backstage pass to your favorite touring artists! With daily video releases, we cover all genres, and have had the pleasure of featuring the likes of Matchbox Twenty, Twenty One Pilots, Megadeth, MGK, Papa Roach, AJR, Pierce The Veil, Simple Plan, A Day to Remember, and thousands of others over the past 15 years. "Bus Invaders" takes you inside an artist's home on the road, "Cooking at 65mph" showcases the culinary skills of artists on tour, "Gear Masters" unveils the equipment musicians use on stage, and "Stage Threads" dives into the meaning and inspiration behind the clothing artists wear during their performances.


Keywords
digital tour busstage threadsdigital tour bus stage threadsstage threads digital tour bushaylahayla digital tour busdigital tour bus haylahayla stage threadsstage threads haylahayla stylestyle haylahayla fashionfashion haylahayla outfitoutfit haylahayla interviewinterview haylahayla bandband haylahayla musicmusic haylahayla electronic musichayla dance musichayla edmhayla electronic dance music
Chapters

00:00Introduction

00:39Skip Intro

01:44Clothing

10:24Footwear

11:49Accessories

16:07Makeup

18:32End Screen

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

The AI Arms Race: The battle between open-source freedom and centralized control

Belle Carter
George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

George Soros-Funded Network Fuels Anti-ICE Activism, Undermining Border Security and National Sovereignty

Douglas Harrington
Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Schools closed for sixth straight day across multiple states as cold weather lingers

Laura Harris
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Bitcoin Jesus Behind Bars: A call to arms for financial freedom

Belle Carter
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy