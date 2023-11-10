Red Velvet Smoothie





Ingredients

1/2 cup gluten-free oats

3 1/2 cups water

1 whole fresh beetroot (peeled and chopped)

2 large bananas (fresh or frozen)

5-6 pitted dates





Preparation

In a sauce pan, combine oats, 1 cup water, and salt. Cook at medium heat until all water is absorbed. Keep stirring so the oatmeal does not stick. Turn off heat and let it cool.

Combine beets, remaining water, prepared coconut milk, chia seeds, cacao powder, banana, and dates in the blender. Then combine cooked oats to it and blend it smooth.

Pour the smoothie in the serving glasses and garnish with optional hemp seeds, berries, chocolate syrup.

Enjoy immediately.









