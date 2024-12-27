Horrifying images reveal what HTS is doing to the Alawites in Syria

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
You can be sure the Terrorist loving complicit MSM won't be covering this....
...welcome to the 'new Syria' after its 'liberation' following a decade plus long NATO-Gulf backed proxy war.
Source https://x.com/jvd9_/status/1872302756884877648
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/