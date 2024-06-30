Do you know what percentage of our atmosphere is CO2?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Lobbyist have no clue...
Most people have no clue...
"Climate Change" is just another LIE told by the Corporation of the United States to the people they have enslaved through their illegitimate maritime admiralty law slave system, that no American has "consented" to
It's time to give the corporation the boot folks!
Them and their black robed priests and their POLICY ENFORCERS!