Stan Impromptu: Financial Crash 02/28/2025

Today Pastor Stan speaks from the heart. No PowerPoint, no notes, just talking to you about what is about to come. His topics include the imminent financial crash, President Trump, fall of the dollar, the internal revolution and more.





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support