Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV | Dems Want to Destroy Trump, but Democrat Media is Dead Without Him
25 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

EPOCH TV | Over the Target with Lee Smith and Brendon Fallon

The Democrats have a big problem heading into the 2024 election. With investigations and court cases against Trump in local, state, and federal venues, they want to bring the former president to his knees.


But as his recent CNN townhall shows, Trump is the only one who can boost the sagging ratings of media that Democrats need to sell their message. If the Democrats destroy him, their media will pay the price.



In this provocative episode of Over the Target, Brendon Fallon and Lee Smith explain the problem that Trump poses for the Democrats and their media allies.

Keywords
lee smithbrendon fallonepoch tvover the target

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket